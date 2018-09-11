I can’t insult Osogbo people, says Tinubu

By Nwafor Sunday

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Tuesday distanced self from a statement credited to him that Osogbo people do not have his kind of money.

In a statement disclosed by his spokesman, Tunde Rahman, Tinubu averred that the report making rounds in the media that he insulted Osogbo people should be ignored.

Recall that Tinubu while speaking at the palace of Ataoja of Osogbo, Jimoh Olanipekun on Saturday, was quoted as saying that “Osun doesn’t have my kind of money”.

However, reacting to the above statement, Osogbo people took to the streets to protest, chanting “Osun is not like Ekiti, where APC recently won the governorship poll”.

Tunde Rahman while clearing the air stated that the purported report “Was intended to create bad blood among Asiwaju Tinubu, the highly respected Ataoja and the good people of Osogbo whom the APC leader holds in very high esteem”.

“For the avoidance of doubts, however, Asiwaju Tinubu did not disparage the people Osogbo in his remarks at the palace. What the APC leader said is that in vying for Osun governorship, the party’s candidate, Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, is motivated by service and not by any selfish consideration.

“For Alhaji Oyetola to use the governorship, if elected, as an avenue for primitive wealth accumulation is the least of his considerations for the office. Alhaji Oyetola is an insurance guru who has been in the corporate world for over 30 years now. He founded and raised his company to the enviable level that it is today.

“He will also not do or say anything to lower the esteem of the people of Osogbo. The report giving the impression that he disparaged them is concocted and should be totally ignored.”