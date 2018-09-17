I cannot be impeached, I’ll never step down as Senate president —Saraki

As IBB assures him on his presidential ambition

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has boasted that he can never be impeached, saying All Progressives Congress, APC, championing the cause is in minority and does not have the powers to carry out the threat.

He also made it clear that he would never step down as Senate president as demanded by the APC.

According to him, succumbing to such calls will only amount to sacrificing the national interest of the country for personal interest.

Saraki, who spoke in an interview with newsmen in Minna, Niger State, as part of his presidential campaign, yesterday, said: “The APC members know that we are in the majority and whatever they want to do they know that they don’t have the number.

“The other kite they are trying to fly is asking me to step down from my seat but I can tell you that this cannot be possible as I will not step down.

“One thing is very clear and that is to say that I will not sacrifice the interest of the country for my personal interest and in the last three years as a Senate president, I have demonstrated that my interest is second to that of the nation.”

He condemned the calls from various quarters on the Senate to suspend its recess and resume, adding that it was a collective decision by all members to adjourn and that the recess was under the ambit of law.

He said the National Assembly has, therefore, not contravened any section of the procedures in embarking on the recess and reconvene when it was time to resume from break.

IBB assures Saraki on his presidential ambition

Meanwhile, former Nigeria Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), has assured Saraki on his presidential ambition saying: “It is my turn to do what your father did to me.”

Babangida, who made this known when Saraki visited him as part of his campaign tour for the forthcoming Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, convention, said he would treat the Senate presidential aspirant as his own son.

IBB said: “I remember when I was still in office, I spoke with your father, Oloye Saraki, who was always providing advice on a number of things attached to this country.

“He always made himself available to me, to give advice and encouragement, which will move the country forward. Your visit today is historical, now it is your time and turn to come to me and I will do just that.”

“You mentioned three things that are very dear to us as military, and we fought to get them to preserve them. They are unity of the country, the security of lives and economic development.

“The security of the people and the well being of the ordinary man are the right objectives for campaign and leadership for this country.”

Earlier, Saraki had told Babangida that Nigeria was now at a crossroad, adding that what the country needed now was a leader that could unite everybody.

He vowed to fight poverty and secure the life and property of all Nigerians, if voted as the President of the country next year.