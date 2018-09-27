I am the only one contesting for Presidency – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he id the only one contesting for presidency in the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Buhari in an interview in in an interactive session with Nigerian community in the United States said “I am the only one contesting for Presidency in APC, those who wanted to contest against me left for other parties, but I will meet them there”.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>“I am the only one contesting for Presidency in APC, those who wanted to contest against me left for other parties, but I will meet them there”. — President <a href=”https://twitter.com/MBuhari?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@MBuhari</a> in an interactive session with Nigerian community in the United States. <a href=”https://t.co/km3ebZ6p90″>pic.twitter.com/km3ebZ6p90</a></p>— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) <a href=”https://twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/1045426135855554560?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 27, 2018</a></blockquote>

