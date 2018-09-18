Hurry, be a part of the Shoprite Nigeria 60 million naira giveaway for 60 days

The Shoprite Nigeria birthday jackpot giveaway is still on and you still have a chance to be one of the numerous winners as Shoprite Nigeria gives away prizes worth 1 Million Naira daily for 60 days.

To participate, customers simply have to purchase any 3 or more of the participating products at any Shoprite store and after paying at the till point, the cashier will inform them if they have won. Participants stand a chance to win N5,000 or N50,000 or N250,000 and can enter multiple times.

Participating products include Aquafina, Bounty, Pepsi, Mars, Nestle Milo, Molfix, Ocean Beach Wines, CloseUp, Heineken, Nescafe, Sunlight, President Margarine, Nestle Golden Morn, Cooks sparkling wines, Hollandia Yoghurt, Golden Phoenix, Dettol, Amstel Malta, Five Alive, and Jameson Irish Whiskey.

Customers can enter the Birthday Jackpot as often as they wish, all they need to do is ensure they purchase a minimum of any three participating products each time.

Terms and conditions apply.