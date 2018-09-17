HSBC unhappy with President Buhari – Lauretta Onochie

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has said that global banking giant, HSBC, which the Presidency last week chided for saying that President Muhammadu Buhari’s second tenure would stunt the nation’s economy, was is after President Muhammadu Buhari.

She also said that President Buhari’s anti corruption crusade was sweeping across, not just Africa, but the rest of the world and that this has stunted HSBC’s growth and their illicit profit from thieves and criminals has dwindled.

Lauretta Onochie on her Facebook page worte …

^HSBC BANK^, BANKER TO LOOTERS AND CRIMINALS ACROSS THE WORLD, IS UNHAPPY WITH PRES. BUHARI.

HSBC Bank is after Pres. Buhari. The reason is very obvious. President Buhari’s anti corruption crusade is sweeping across, not just Africa, but the rest of the world. This has stunted HSBC’s growth and their illicit profit from thieves and criminals has dwindled.

HSBC had laundered more than $100,000,000 for the late Gen. Sani Abacha in Jersey, Paris, London and Geneva and more for more than 50 other Nigerians, including a serving Senator.

I will not be shocked if HSBC is funding … criminal elements in PDP to try to stop Our anti corruption crusader of a President. But we, the people of Nigeria will floor them.

We know that building roads, rails, schools, hospitals, power and looking after the poor in our nation, are more beneficial to us, than a few of our selfish PDP looters stacking our Commonwealth in a rogue Bank for their generation unborn.

We will stand with the one who is brave, courageous and patriotic enough to protect Africa, West Africa and Nigeria from the looters and their banker, HSBC.

The Presidency had stated that since the Buhari’s government was waging war against corruption the bank appeared not to be comfortable, alleging that the bank was actively supporting looting of the nation’s treasury because the monies were in its custody.

Reacting to the prediction of the bank to the effect that the Buhari’s second coming will spell doom to the economy, the Presidency in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu cautioned the bank against doomsday prophecy.