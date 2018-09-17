HSBC envious of Buhari’s govt tilt to China – Shehu Sani

The senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has said that HSBC Holdings plc was angry because African Heads of States are now going to Chinese restaurant and had stopped going to the Mc Donald’s and KFC.

He also said that HSBC’s scowling meddling into Nigeria’s political discourse is an envious response to the PMB’s Government tilt to China. They used to be the elites favorite, now jilted and then the scorn of a jilted ‘friend’.HSBC

Recalled that the Presidency last week chided the global banking giant, HSBC, for saying that President Muhammadu Buhari’s second tenure would stunt the nation’s economy saying that the bank was ranting because there was no room for looted funds to find its way in the bank.

The Presidency stated that since the Buhari’s government was waging war against corruption the bank appeared not to be comfortable, alleging that the bank was actively supporting looting of the nation’s treasury because the monies were in its custody.

Reacting to the prediction of the bank to the effect that the Buhari’s second coming will spell doom to the economy, the Presidency in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu cautioned the bank against doomsday prophecy.

The statement read thus, “The Presidency wishes to make clear to all Nigerians, and particularly the global banking giant HSBC which said the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari would stunt the economy, that what killed Nigeria’s economy in the past was the unbridled looting of state resources by leaders, the type which was actively supported by HSBC.

“A bank that soiled its hand with ‘‘millions of US dollars yet-to-be-recovered Abacha loot’’, and continued until a few months ago to shield the stolen funds of one of the leaders of the Nigerian Senate has no moral right whatsoever to project that a “second term for Mr. Buhari raises the risk of limited economic progress and further fiscal deterioration.”

“Rather, we ask them to heed President Buhari’s constant refrain: return our stolen assets, then see how well we will do.

“From the facts available to our investigation agencies, HSBC’s put down on President Buhari is no more than an expression of frustration over the administration’s measures put in place which has abolished grand corruption, the type which this bank thrives on in many countries.

“They may also just be out to discredit the President out of the fear of sanctions and fines following the national assets that are stolen.”

Continuing, the Presidency said,, “With coming of President Buhari, it is not a secret that corruption, corrupt individuals, banks and other corporate entities that aided corrupt practices are under investigation for various offenses.

“For many of them, including their friends in the media, they would rather have President Buhari out of their way, for business as usual to return.

“Our investigation agencies believe that HSBC had laundered more than USD 100,000,000 for the late General Sani Abacha in Jersey, Paris, London and Geneva.

“Among these accounts on the records are: AC: S-104460 HSBC Fund Admin Ltd. Jersey ($12,000,000); AC 37060762 HSBC Life (Europe), U.K ($20,000,000) and AC: 38175076 HSBC Bank Plc. U.K ($1,600,000).

“The bank is also suspected in the laundering of proceeds of corruption involving more than 50 other Nigerians, including a serving Senator as earlier indicated.

“In a book, “Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation”, published in 2017, Jack Bernstein told the story of global money laundering highlighting the unenviable place of the HSBC.

“This is a bank that states and federal authorities in the U.S. forced to pay $1.92 billion to settle charges of money laundering; fined $1.2 billion in Hong Kong for “systemic deficiencies” in bond sales and was made to pay $100 million in currency rigging settlement as reported by The Telegraph of 18th January, 2018.”