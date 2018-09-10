How to end insecurity in the North East – Dasuki

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The non-engagement of the teeming youth population in the North-East in business activities is responsible for the growing security concerns in the region, Vanguard has learned.



Immediate past National Youth leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Ibrahim Jalo Dasuki stated this at the National Secretariat of the party shortly after he obtained his nomination and expression of interest forms to contest for the governorship seat of Gombe State.

Dasuki also decried the incidence of high maternal mortality rate which he said is rising in geometric proportion in his State.

“I want to equally say that we have to farm round the year not the season, because if you farm for four months and wait for eight months doing nothing, of course, you will be poor. These are the things bringing insecurity particularly in my zone (North East) because many people are not engaged in economic activities or businesses. So, we have to do something so as to ensure our people are better in terms of generating income,” he said.

Insecurity, which has been linked to the activities of Boko Haram terrorists in the North East, is so prevalent in States like Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Gombe.

However, the governorship aspirant stressed that the insecurity challenges in the zone can be curbed if the mass youths are properly engaged, adding that there are many potentials in youths if it can be brought out through sound education policy and programmes.