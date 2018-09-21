How Shi’ites paralysed business activities in Abuja

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—Business activities were, yesterday, paralysed for several hours in Abuja, following a protest march by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, also known as Shi’ites over alleged injustices meted on them by federal authorities.



The march, according to the Shi’ites, was part of activities to mark the Ashura procession, an annual spiritual event of IMN, which seeks to draw public attention to “crimes” against the grandson of the Prophet, Imam Husain (AS), in the year 61AH and also to create a platform for them to re-echo their demand the release of incarcerated leader of the sect.

Tension began to mount around the federal secretariat when armed policemen surrounded the three arms zone to prevent the Shi’ites from continuing their procession along the mapped out routes in their thousands

The situation led to a traffic gridlock as residents and workers around the Central Business District experienced major hiccups in human and vehicular movement.