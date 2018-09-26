How Ribadu, Buhari’s in-law are confronting Governor Bindow

By Umar Yusuf, Yola

The entry of the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu into the All Progressives Congress, APC governorship primary battle in Adamawa State has upturned permutations on the race putting the battle into strategic focus.

Ribadu joins the testy contest for the Adamawa APC governorship ticket into a three horse race with the incumbent, Senator has joined ADAMAWA Gubernatorial race on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC with a resolve that he will clinch the party ticket during the forthcoming party primary.

Ribadu’s entry into the race brings to three the number of aspirants jostling to fly the ticket of the ruling party. The others are the incumbent, Senator Mohammad Jibril and a brother=law to the president,

Ribadu was the last of the trio to indicate and declare his intention to canvass for the coveted seat.

Despite his late entry into the race, Ribadu is not new in the contest as had made previous attempts to govern the state after his spectacular 2011 presidential contest.

Ridadu is counting on the on support of the Fulani who reportedly form the majority of voters in the state.

But, the questions being asked by political analysts is whether the likes of Nuhu Ribadu and President Buhari’s in-law can unseat Governor Jibrilla, who seems to be favored by the indirect primary to be adopted at the primaries.?

This is because the governor has the delegates in his camp and the power of incumbency might not be ignored as the d day to the primaries draw closer.