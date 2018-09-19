How mentally ill man invaded A-Ibom community School

BY Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A middle aged mentally ill man has taken over one MC’Intire Secondary School in Utu Abak, Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state, chasing away the staff and students with a matchet and destroying more than three vehicles belonging to staff.

It was gathered that the ugly incident occurred on Monday as public schools in the state resumed for the new academic session.

Sources in the School said pandemonium broke out when students who were returning to their classes after the morning devotion saw the man who immediately got provoked on sighting the students and brought out a matchet and chased after the students and staff who succeeded in escaping.

It was learned that when the man could not catch anybody he decided to descend on some vehicles belonging to the staff of the school.

A staff of the school while narrating the Monday attack to newsmen disclosed that the man took over one of the classroom blocks during the long vacation.

The staff, who spoke on ground of anonymity for fear of the unknown described the action of the man as a serious threat to the lives of students and staff of the school, recalling that the man burnt down a classroom last month.

“Aside the destruction of the vehicles, staff, students, parent and children seeking admission in the school also escaped death from the man’s sharp matchet as he brandished it seeking to harm anyone that dared come near him.

” The same man had on August 18, 2018 at about 9pm, set fire and burnt down Senior Secondary One (SS1) classroom that accommodates no fewer than 200 students”, our source noted.

Another source in the school said he was shocked to witness the incident appealing that security should be beefed up within the school premises and completion of the ongoing perimeter fence in order to ensure safety of lives and property.

He equally appealed to the State Government to not to hesitate to renovate the classroom block destroyed by the mad man in the school so that the affected students would not be stranded.

Also narrating her experience a student who gave her name as Idorenyin Etim said she was frightened when they saw the mentally-ill man in their classroom especially when he started chasing them with a sharp matchet.

“I and my classmates were heading to our new class when we surprisingly saw the man coming out. At first, we thought that he was pretending but when he brought out a matchet and threatened to kill anyone that came close we decided to run away.

” And the mad man after we ran away went to where vehicles belonging to our teachers were parked and smashed the glasses. This was when we knew that we were not safe. Everyone including parents who came to seek admission for their wards were afraid and shocked”

It was gathered that the state government had visited the school on Tuesday to ascertain the level of destruction and take appropriate action to address the problem.