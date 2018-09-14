How I was lured into the fashion business — Ebube Nwagbo

Nollywood actress cum movie producer, Ebube Nwagbo, is not one to rest on her oars just because she has paid her dues in the make-belief craft. Little wonder even after making a fortune from her hairline she decide to reinvest in a lucrative venture such as a clothing line.

In a chat with WG, Ebube who just launched a clothing line, ‘Poshedupbyeb’, explained why she chose to invest in the clothing business instead of lounging while reaping from her other investments. “I like to try out new things, I like putting things together and I love looking good fashion wise. My style of fashion is something different. I like looking simple without going overboard. A lot of people tell me they like the way I combine my outfits. So I decided to put everything under one roof for everybody to come and buy my looks. ‘Poshedupbyeb’ is me recreating my looks and putting it out there. I love my fans and I want them to look good as well.