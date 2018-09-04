Housemaid pleads guilty to theft of employer’s N10m jewellery, risks 7 years

Ikeja – A 24-year-old housekeeper, Abosede Owofolabi, was on Tuesday remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, Lagos, after she pleaded guilty to stealing her employer’s gold worth N10 million.



An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court which gave the ruling, directed that the convict should be kept behind bars pending sentence.

Abosede, who resides with her employer, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah, told the court that the accused committed the offences with others still at large between

Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 at the residence of the complainant.

Unah said the accused stole the jewellery valued at N10 million, property of her employer, Mrs Bukola Babatola.

He said the accused entered the room of the complainant and stole the jewellery.

“All attempts to recover the stolen items from her is to no avail,” he said.

The offences contravened Sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 (7) stipulates a seven-year jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides

two years for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mr A. A. Fashola, fixed Sept. 6 for sentence. (NAN)