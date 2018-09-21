Hotelier appears in court for alleged cell phone theft

The police on Friday, arraigned a 25-year-old hotelier, Kelechi Nwode in a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for alleged cell phone theft.



The accused, a resident of Dutse, Abuja, is facing charges bordering on theft and cheating.

The Police Prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that one Odey Omagu, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on Aug. 27.

He said the accused stole the complainant’s cell phone and used same to transfer N200, 000 from her account to a Fidelity Bank account of one Ukwa Abraham.

Olanipekun said the defendant converted the said sum to his personal use.

He said the offence contravened Sections 287 and 322 of the Penal Code.

‎

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Abdulwahab Mohammed, granted the defendant N200, 000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Mohammed adjourned the case until Oct. 22 for hearing. (NAN).