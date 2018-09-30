Hon. Rita Orji empowers Ajeromi-Ifelodun youths

By Ephraim Oseji

The Chairperson, House Committee on Diaspora Matters and member representing Ajeromi-Ifelodun Federal Constituency of Lagos State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Rita Orji, wants to see youths and people of her constituency gainfully employed and self-reliant in order to bring development and transformation to the area.

Orji spoke while empowering members of her constituency with cars, motorcycles, sewing machines, hair dryers, laptops, cake making tools, make up boxes, grinding machines, modern machines for fishing, among others.

She said, “I want youths and the people of Ajegunle to know that there’s someone who cares for them. I just have to do this because they all came out across to vote for me in 2015″.

Interestingly, many people living at Ajegunle often refer to the lawmaker as Mrs. Empowerment. This is because she has been quite consistent in empowering the constituents and providing for their needs.

She stressed further, “I always come home to see the people of my constituency to ensure their needs and provide necessary amenities such as good road, boreholes and …”

One of the beneficiaries, Victor Okoh, who was visibly happy said, “God will continue to bless Hon. Rita for her motherly love and care. Hon. Rita has really done so much for the people of Ajegunle, she is a blessing to this generation.’