HKCF reawakes consciousness on environmental, health challenges in Nigeria

Following the effects of global warming, environmental degradation and other health challenges inimical to the society, an NGO, Help Keep Clean Foundation (HKCF) has come up with an intervention initiative to create awareness on the dangers of the global threat.

And drawing from the strength of danger at hand, the organisation has concluded plans to host a national environmental health advancement conference which is initiated as an intervention to the frequent occurrences of environmental health problems in Nigeria.

The 2018 National Environmental Health Conference with the theme “Re-awakening National Awareness On Environmental Health Hazards Safety” is scheduled to hold on October 25, 2018 at the Merit House, Maitama, Abuja.

Speaking through an official statement from the convener and Chief Executive Officer, HKCF, Queen Chikezie Ijeoma Stella, she stressed that the initiative is envisioned to create engaging supports, promote awareness, sponsor research works and provide strategies that will effectively deliver solutions to this devastating situation of environmental health problems.

“The conference on environmental health is to provide a platform that will figuratively lead discusses and deliberations that can be innovatively utilised to counter the menace created on our health by the environment in which we find ourselves. The highly engaging conference with panel discussion from scholars will have the full participation of the Federal Ministry Of Health and Environment and will also be attracting different health professionals, medical practitioners, environmental consultants, health entrepreneurs, agencies, schools and the general public.”

She further stated; “The programme will also provide exhibition stands for health practitioners and other related fields, with articulated attempts to improve the developments and presentation of current research statistics, so as to identify the geographic areas that are more affected; the communities with more numbers of affected victims and the resolute approach required to combat the epidermic challenge.

“With the in depth team professionals from Help Keep Clean Foundation and its health partners, the conference promises to build an engaging platform that will provide sustainable relationship with international donors and development partnership that can support a responsive intervention to this devastating situation in Nigeria.”