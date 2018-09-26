HIV: Poor vaccine research keeps Nigeria in danger list

By Juliet Umeh

Steering into space, confused Mrs. Kate Bakare, living with HIV, was oblivious of the heat emanating from the sun as sweat crowded her bewildered face which she wiped with her left arm intermittently.

While a hand full of others with same condition sat under the shade of the building in the expansive compound of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, NIMR, Bakare was less concerned about the heat as she wandered off in her thought.

Her thought was punctured by our reporter. Her concern was something deeper than her state of health which was her five year old daughter who is also living with HIV.

Her mood depicts frustrations as she bares her thoughts that sunny Saturday afternoon. Although the blistering sun compelled most people in the vicinity to go under a shade, Bakare seems oblivious of the weather as she explains the daunting task of achieving at least 95 percent compliance with her treatment to Sunday Vanguard. Having lived with HIV for six years, she knows she must achieve full treatment compliance to keep the virus in check, which is becoming rather difficult each passing moment.

She pours her frustration further, “Some of us have infant children that also come to hospital to access these drugs and when you travel without your child, how are you sure that the child will be taking his medication while you are away.

“At times, when you forget to take your drug or it gets finished and due to your busy schedule, you’ve not had time to refill, you are psychologically down,” the 41-year-old said.

Bakare feels Nigerian government is not doing enough in the area of vaccine research, “because we heard of so many developed countries that have started using the vaccine that could last them six months. Why is Nigeria backward? Does it mean that the government does not want the cure or prevention of HIV,” she asked?

Also, other respondents who expressed their feelings shared similar view with Bakare. “We wear the shoe and we know where it pinches,” coordinator of people living with HIV in Lagos, Peter Obialor said. In the scale of preference, Obialor feels Lagos State is even doing better than the Federal Government of Nigeria in terms of awareness and funding. “I’ve not seen what the Federal Government is doing in terms of HIV vaccine research,” he said.

In the view of the Coordinator of people living with HIV in the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, NIMR, Naco Ezieme, he believes the Nigeria government, from his assessment, is below pass mark as far as HIV vaccine research is concern.

Ezime, who has lived with HIV for close to two decades said lack of federal government’s commitment towards vaccine research is not directly affecting him being that he is already positive but he is concerned by the number of new cases that are popping up which could have been prevented.

“Government should get more involved. We shouldn’t leave the treatment, care and support about HIV to foreign donors because they have tried for us. They also have their own economic challenges. So Nigeria government should own the programme and not be passive about it,” Ezieme opined.This is 3.2 million people, according to UNAIDS

Odeyemi, Obialor, and Ezieme are among the 3.2 million people, according UNAIDS to be living with HIV in Nigeria. Just like every aspects of the health sector is facing challenges, vaccine research is equally not getting the necessary attention.

Although the Director General, National Agency for Control of AIDS, NACA, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said that the number of new HIV infections is declining globally with Nigeria inclusive because of the widespread availability and efficacy of the medications. However and fortunately, he said, “It means people with HIV are now surviving for longer and hence the pool of infected persons is increasing.”

Unfortunately, budget for research has been on decline. NACA DG, however, confirmed that the budget for research has been on decline. “Well the budget has been declining for the most part considering Global fund and World Bank has been our main funders. Global fund suspended funding for sometime but now active again, HPDP II has rounded up. He also noted that South Africa attracts a lot of resources from the international community and locally towards HIV/AIDS research.

Worrisome is the report from the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS, UNAIDs, which says that in 2016, Nigeria had 220 000(150 000 – 310 000) new HIV infections and 160 000 (110 000 – 230 000) AIDS-related deaths. There were 3200 000 (2 300 000 – 4 300 000) people living with HIV in 2016, among whom 30 percent (19 percent – 42 percent) were accessing antiretroviral therapy. Among pregnant women living with HIV, 32 percent (22 percent – 44 percent) were accessing treatment or prophylaxis to prevent transmission of HIV to their children. An estimated 37 000 (22 000 – 56 000) children were newly infected with HIV due to mother-to-child transmission. Among people living with HIV, approximately 24 percent (18 percent – 32 percent) had suppressed viral loads.

According to statistics from NACA, Rivers leads with a prevalence of 15.2 percent, followed by Taraba with 10.5 percent, Kaduna 9.2 percent, Nasarawa 8.1 and the least is Ekiti with 0.2 percent, while the National Prevalence Rate remains 3.4 percent.

Despite the above figures, investigations prove that Nigeria is still far behind on vaccine research. Internationally, countries such as South Africa and Thailand are already on HIV vaccine clinical trial. Government’s response has been largely on providing antiretroviral drugs and not putting more effort in researching preventive vaccines.

Investigations showed that most of the researches being carried out by some government and private bodies are sponsored by international organizations who dictate the nature of the research they want done. The issue of research is a common concern for stakeholders who feel that the governments at all level are not investing much in research. The common stand is that if government will put some money and sustain it, Nigeria has brilliant scientists and brilliant people that will do a lot and will make country proud.

According to a Senior Research Scientist at NIMR, Chika Onwuama, the facility for vaccine production in NIMR is down and not really working though it can be easily reactivated by government if desired.

Onwuamah who is the head of the Centre for Human Virology and Genomics at the institute says making the vaccine is not so much the issue right now but the research that needs to be done for it. To be able to be part of the ongoing global HIV research, “government really needs to invest a lot of money so that we will also be involved in the basic research,” Onwuamah said.

He however noted: “Recently, our institution was given some money. The least you can get is about 1.5m to help you work on any of the health challenges. “It is very small but it’s a start. It has never been there for a long time,” he remarked.

On how researchers cope, he said most of what they do is to work with international organizations. “We rely on their funding and that means, it is what they are interested in that we can work on. He also wants Nigerian government to understand that research is not a product when they come to the same table to defend budget with the people that are into manufacturing, noting that all the years into HIV research globally that the best they have is 31 percent and that is a lot.

“Polio vaccine took 47 years until they got something and funds were gone into those years. So here we are, what funds are we using to work with? If government will put some money and sustain it over the while, Nigeria has brilliant scientists and people that will do a lot and we will make our country proud,” adding that Nigeria has a different strain of HIV from other part of the world. “Even the type found in northern Nigeria is different from the Southern Nigeria.”

Also, Deputy Director of Research /Head, Clinical Sciences, NIMR, Dr Oliver Ezechi, thinks in the same line with Onwuamah.

He believes that the things that change the world are not tangible. He said until Nigerians decide that research is important and decides to support research, we cannot move far.

Ezechi encouraged government to invest in research by budgeting for research and innovations of which he said HIV is included and also urged prominent rich Nigerians to also invest and support research as it’s done abroad.

Ezechi also pointed that the strain of HIV in Nigeria is different from other parts of the world. “So what it means is that if they continue researching with those other strains and once the vaccine is available it might not work for us.

He said that research is capital intensive and the government needs to allocate some substantial amount in the yearly budget for it. He noted that the world has done well when it comes to HIV comparing the situation of their clinic to decades ago when people were dying every day. “But that is no longer the case, it is a step and the next step now if HIV must be eradicated completely, is vaccine.

“So I call the government and the people of Nigeria that we need to key into vaccine of HIV so that when the world discovers vaccine for HIV, we will also say we invested this amount of money into that,” Dr. Ezechi advised.

Both Onwuama and Ezechi believe that Nigeria has a burden. Even though South Africa has the highest prevalence 20 percent, given Nigeria’s 198 million population, three percent prevalence is still higher than that of South Africa.

Though government has made giant strides in terms of awareness and provision of antiretroviral drugs, it’s important that the country makes a profound statement in prevention as the demography shows that the youth are the most infected.

This story/investigation was made possible with support from Code for Nigeria’s WanaData programme