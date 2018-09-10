Hijrah: Osun Govt. declares Tuesday public holiday

Osun Government has announced Tuesday as public holiday to commemorate the new Islamic year, 1440 after the Hijrah.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Adebisi Obawale, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, on Monday in Osogbo.

Obawale said Gov. Rauf Aregbesola’s administration had since inception celebrated Hijrah as a public holiday.

He urged Muslims and people of different faiths to imbibe the lessons of the Hijrah by abstaining from sinful practices for a new life and conduct that would add value to the state and the country at large.

Obawale also enjoined residents of the state to continue to live in harmony and peace, with religious tolerance and understanding.

He said, “the government wishes Muslims in the state and across the world a happy New Year celebration and enjoins residents of the state to continue living harmoniously and peacefully with religious tolerance and understanding.

“As we enter the Islamic New Year, we must not only celebrate but also strive, as part of what Allah commands us, to internalise the lessons and essence of the Hijrah as exemplified by the uncommon patience and endurance of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in the face of hardship.

“We pray, and there is no doubt that the New Year would usher the state into another era of economic prosperity, stability and peace and continuation of good governance.’’

Obawale also urged Muslims to use the occasion to pray for peaceful conduct of Sept. 22 governorship election in the state.

He commended Islamic faithful for their unalloyed support to the administration since inception and urged them not to relent.