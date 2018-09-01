High interest rates, bane of investors, says Topfeeds MD

By Juliet Ebirim

In recognition of its immense contribution to the Nigerian agricultural sector, foremost livestock nutrition providers, Topfeeds, was recently honoured at the 2018 edition of the Made in Nigeria Brand Awards.

The prestigious award took place at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos.

The Managing Director of Topfeeds, Mr. Anthony Ewing accompanied by senior officials of the company including the General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Mr. Austin Dalyop; Regional Manager, West Africa, Mr. Olufemi Babawale; and Sales Representative, Lagos and Otta, Mr. Eric Adeleye were presented with the ‘Most Preferred Animal Feeds Brand’ award.

Speaking at the event, Ewing said it was fulfilling to know that his contributions were acknowledged and appreciated.

His words: “We feel honoured receiving this award. This will further propel us to keep working hard and contribute our quota to the development of the Nigerian economy. I have been here for almost four years, and I think this is our first major recognition. It means that we are doing something right.”

Talking about what the government can do to benefit the industry and economy, he noted that there was no need for direct intervention.

He said:”Instead of always getting involved in things that they probably do not know much about, the best thing government can do is to provide us with a conducive environment.