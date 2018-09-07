Herdsmen behead Adamawa PDP chairman, flee with head

By Anthony Ogbonna

Some Fulani herdsmen have beheaded the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Charles Chrisanthus, in Adamawa State and fled with his head.

The herdsmen were said to have beheaded the PDP’s Chairman of Bare ward, Numan Local Government Area of the state right in front of his wife, Dorcas, in his farm on August 29, 2018.

His wife Dorca, while lamenting to Punch reporters, said “His attackers led by our Fulani neighbours repeatedly stabbed him on the back and on his stomach before beheading my husband in our farm and made away with his head.”

She however accused the police of shielding the herdsmen from justice, saying, “The police under the guise of allowing the suspects to seek medical attention are shielding those that killed my husband. The only thing I want is justice.”

Details later…