Helping the less privileged should not be left for gov’t alone- Kosi Onodugo

For Kosi Onodugo, it is a case of wanting to do what she can with the little she has. It’s not every day you see someone willing to be a ‘brother’s keeper’ especially with the current state of Nigeria’s economy.

According to Kosi, the desire to reach out to the less privileged was borne out of the fact that government alone cannot do all and with her charitable deeds, she hopes to put smiles on faces and food in bellies.

In the last twenty months, she has reached out to about 600 to 800 destitute monthly across the Lagos metropolis.

In a chat recently, Kosi spoke about the joy it gives her seeing the smile on faces of beneficiaries and the challenges she faces.

Her words; “In this country, the gap between the rich and the poor is so much that It would take the grace of God to bridge it. I have no sponsors therefore I can’t cater to everyone’s need. I can only do the best I can for the ones whose stories or issues touches me.

“I have been to several orphanages in Ajah, Children Hospice center in Surulere, Home of destitute constructed by Fashola in Ebute Metta, Ikotun Egbeda. I give out food monthly to at least 600 -800 people. The last one I did was I visited widows in Ikota and gave out about 20 bags of rice, Garri, tubers of yams, indomie, toiletries and I helped them offset their medical bill. I have been to Ikorodu maternity hospital where I cleared the bills of new mothers who have been locked up in the hospital with their new borns and also give them baby things.

She further explained that her major challenge arises from the there is fact that because of the level of poverty, no matter how much she tries, she still cannot cater to each and everyone.