Help stop bloodshed in the North, Uwazuruike begs Ango Abdullahi

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—An appeal has gone to the convener of the Northern Elders Council and former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Professor Ango Abdullahi, to “help stop the bloodshed in parts of Northern States”.

The protagonist of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, and Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, made the passionate appeal when he played host to Professor Abdullahi in his Owerri residence.

“There is no doubt that a lot of senseless bloodshed is still going on periodically in the North today. Only sadists and possibly, the perpetrators of the damnable act will be happy to kill, maim and destroy precious human lives with reckless abandon”, Uwazuruike said.

According to BIM leader, he was constrained to start agitating for an independent Biafra when he could no longer bear the way Ndigbo were being killed in parts of the country and their hard earned properties either looted or destroyed.

“I must explain that why I started the agitation for Biafra was because the lives and properties of our people were not and are still not safe in the North. Lives are wasted as if it no longer has value”, Uwazuruike explained.

“What matters to me, as always, is the safety of life and property of Ndigbo,” he added.