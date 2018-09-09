Heavy downpour displaced hundreds, destroyed 184 houses in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Heavy downpour that lasted for hours over the weekend has rendered hundreds of displaced and their houses numbering about 184 destroyed in eight communities of Kurfi local government area Katsina State.

The incident was also said to have washed away farmlands.

The eight communities affected by the heavy downpour include, Wurma, Birchi, Tsauri, Kofar-Fada, Nasarawa, Kofar-Yamma, Sabon-Ungwan and Kofar-Arewa.

Victims said the downpour started around 1:15 am. and stopped by 12p.m leading to rivers around overflowing it banks and resulting in the destruction.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity said: “20 houses were destroyed in Wurma, Birchi 32, Tsari 23, Kofar-fada 11, Sabon-ungwa 19, Kofar-yamma 32, Kofar-arewa 14, while 43 houses were also destroyed in Nasarawa community”.

However, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Council, Alh. Jabiru Tsauri, confirmed the development.

“We have so far received report of 84 houses affected but we are still carrying out investigation to ascertain the exact figure.

“Efforts are in place to provide relief materials to the affected persons very soon. We have written to the state government through SEMA on the incident. We believed that the state government will intervene soon,” Tsauri said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Haruna Musa, said the agency was yet to receive any official report on the incident.