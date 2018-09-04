Heart Disease: NIMASA, NHF to raise N100m through charity golf tournament

In a bid to prevent cardiovascular-related diseases among Nigerians, Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA and the Nigeria Heart Foundation, NHF, has pledged to raise the sum of N100 million through charity golf tournament.

The golf tournament scheduled to hold September 1, 2018 at the Port Harcourt Golf Course in Rivers State, is an annual programme of NHF to encourage participation in lifestyle activities aimed at developing a healthy heart as well as preventing cardiovascular diseases.

At a press conference in Lagos, the Director-General, NIMASA, Mr. Dakuku Peterside noted that heart-related diseases affect all gender, all ages and cut across all socio-economic and geographic lines.

Represented by the Deputy Director, Public Relations, NIMASA, Mr Isichei Osamgbi, Peterside said as a corporate socially responsible agency, it was excited to lend its voice through the platform put together by the NHF and geared towards creating awareness on heart-related diseases to help save lives.

Speaking, the Executive Director of NHF, Dr Kingsley Akinroye explained that heart disease is the commonest cause of death in the adult population and that most of the diseases are preventable.

Akinroye who explained that a total of N100m was expected to be raised from the planned charity tournament added that the Foundation was inaugurated in 1992, with the objectives of prevention of heart diseases, promotion of research on cardiovascular diseases amongst other heart health promotion and advocacy action on heart issues.

“At the tournament, we are expecting about 100 professional and amateur golfers from all around the country to participate. We therefore call on all individual golfers – amateaur and professional, corporate bodies, government and government agencies to partner and support our cause. He thanked NIMASA for their participation in the forthcoming programme.

On his part, the Captain, Port Harcourt Golf Course, Mr. Chris Allagoa said the Club was happy to partner with NHF; adding that it would also correct the negative impression that golf was for rich people.