Healthcare of women, children our priority, says Ugwuanyi’s wife

The wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi has reiterated her commitment towards the provision of adequate healthcare delivery to women, newborn and children of the state through her pet-project and the state government’s Free Maternal and Child Health Programme.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi, who spoke while declaring open, the three-day South-East Zonal Advocacy Training Workshop for women from the zone, on reproductive, maternal, newborn, child adolescent, health and nutrition, declared that their healthcare was one of the fundamental priorities of the present administration in Enugu State.

The Enugu Governor’s wife emphasized the prominence that the administration gives to women and children, maintaining that the state government has continued to provide enormous support and assistance to them, especially the pregnant mothers and newborn.

She stressed that the state will remain focused and steadfast, “in championing this advocacy” for the good of the people.