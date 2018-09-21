Healthcare: FG pledges support for innovation guarantying quality services

Mr Ife Adebayo, the Special Assistant on Innovation and Entrepreneurship to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, says the Federal Government under the present administration will support any innovation that will guarantee quality services Nigerians.

Adebayo stated this at the “Innovating for Health’’ event organised by Health Innovation Hub, an NGO, in Abuja on Friday.

He explained that the government would not stand in the way but would stand along the way to achieving any innovation that would impact on the lives of Nigerians.

He said that the current administration had launched and supported various innovative projects in different sectors to make businesses and lives easier for people.

The special assistant urged those seeking for innovation to get legislative backing to ensuring that such was legalised by the constitution.

“Anybody seeking for any innovation should collaborate with the National Assembly to have legal backing,’’ he said.

Dr Kunle Kakanfo, a Founder of the hub, had earlier said there was need to try innovation in health sector to make healthcare services accessible and available to people.

Kakanfo explained that such innovation would eliminate the process of timing and unnecessary delay in health facilities.

He said that his NGO which had done a lot on capacity building had started working with other organisations to achieve innovation in health sector.

“We need to widen space for stronger action and opportunities, use of technology is one of it but not the only way to improve the healthcare services, it involves mode of service delivery.

“Customer is a king they say; and it is also in the health sector therefore we must do everything possible to satisfy our clients.

“There is no point of waiting for innovation on new drugs and vaccines from Europe; we can do that ourselves here in Nigeria.

“India has done it; that is why the country is a health tourism destination today,” he said.

Kakanfo assured that his organisation would collaborate with governments and private sectors to open conversation to drive this change.