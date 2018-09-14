Hajj 2018: NAHCON chairman hails Buhari

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad has commended President Muhammad Buhari for continually supporting the commission and paving the way for it to overcome its challenges which led to a successful hajj operations.

Barrister Muhammad who stated this during a meeting with SPWB Executives in Makkah’s Ummul Judd office of NAHCON, also lauded state-Chief Executives of Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards (SPWB), Nigerian pilgrims, and the Saudi government for another successful outing.

The Chairman acknowledged how difficult handling the affairs of millions of people from different socio-cultural backgrounds must be, yet the Saudi government did everything possible to provide satisfaction to guests of ‘The Merciful Lord’.

Barrister Muhammad advised SPWBs to join hands with NAHCON and air carriers for the smooth airlifts of pilgrims back home, urging them to educate pilgrims on the need to comply with luggage regulations to avoid unnecessary delays at screening points in the airports.

He admitted that most pilgrims adhered to the regulation on luggage which he said reduced efforts by officials for quick boarding when they arrived at Jedda airport. He promised that all pilgrims will be transported home to Nigeria within the shortest time possible.

About 20,000 have so far been airlifted back home with FlyNas making the most trips. So far, Kogi, Oyo Nasarawa, Ogun and Federal Capital Territory have concluded movement of pilgrims back to Nigeria while Lagos is scheduled to conclude this weekend.

Meanwhile, three groups comprising staff of NAHCON and SPWBs were created to start preparation for 2019 Hajj, vis-a-vis arrangements for accommodation and other matters in Makkah and Madinah.