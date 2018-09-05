Gwadabe moves to unseat Aduda from FCT Senate seat

By Soni Daniel

abuja—Senator Khairat Abdulrazaq Gwadabe yesterday signified her intention to wrestle the only senatorial seat of the Federal Capital Territory from the current holder, Senator Phillip Aduda, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Gwadabe, who enjoyed only one term in the National Assembly between 1999 and 2003, told a news conference in Abuja that she was determined to win the election to give the FCT residents and natives quality leadership and greater sense of representation in the affairs of Nigeria.

Gwadebe, who is running on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC said she was full of confidence that the electorate in the FCT were tired of the current state of representation that did not give them any real benefit and a sense of direction.

“I want to give Abuja people effective representation in the National Assembly and I want to bring in concrete development programmes and services that will change the status quo and launch the people into a new era of good life and well being,” Gwadabe, who is known to have worked closely with the late Chuba Okadigbo.

“I am coming back into politics because the system is changing and we need to reposition Nigeria to play the crucial role assigned to it by God and to justify the crucial position it is occupying in the scheme of things.

“We cannot afford to sit back and allow people who have little or nothing to offer Nigeria and Nigerians to continue to dominate the political space while the nation and its people are suffering due to either dearth of ideas or lack of understanding of the proper roles to play as the representatives of the people of Nigeria,” she said.

But reminded that removing an incumbent like Aduba, might be cumbersome in view of the power of incumbency, Gwadebe, argued that Nigerians had grown beyond the level of dumping votes on any politician but are able to discern between voting for a party or an individual based on merit and issues. They will certainly look for record of performance and other germane issues before casting their votes.

“For that reason, I am very confident that I will win the FCT senatorial seat and go on to represent the people of that constituency come 2019, “Gwadebe, who is declaring formally for the contest on Wednesday (today), said.