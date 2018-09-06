Gunmen shoot Anambra Pastor in front of his Church

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- UNKNOWN gunmen Thursday in the heart of Awka, shot the pastor of a new generation church, Pastor David Elijah Chidiebere in front of his Grace and Power Divine Prophetic Ministry Chuch along the state secretariat road in the Anambra State capital.

Incidentally, the church is located about 400 meters to the Secretariat Divisional Police Station and the incident happened at a time his church was packed full with worshipers and waiting for the Pastor to arrive for the day’s service.

It was not clear at press time if it was an assassination attempt, but Vanguard gathered that the Pastor was trailed by the gunmen until he was about to alight from his car.

Immediately the worshipers heard the gunshots, there was pandemonium and people ran in different directions, not knowing that it was their Pastor who they were waiting for his arrival that was shot.

On realizing that it was the Pastor, many people rushed to the scene, with some carrying him into another vehicle while others sobbed uncontrollably.

The middle aged pastor who was known for his very intriguing prophesies and healing miracle in Anambra State and beyond, was said to be the envy of some fellow pastors who felt that his miraculous activities had led to drop in the membership of their own churches.

It was gathetred that the assailants demanded N5million so as not to kill him, but he offered them N1million which they declined and went ahead to shoot him.

After riddling his vehicle with bullets, left him in the pool of his blood and carted away an undisclosed sum in his possession,.