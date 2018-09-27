Gully Erosion: Obaseki partners FG, World Bank, European Investment Bank

…as partners inspect Iguosa, Queen Ede sites

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has secured the commitment of the Federal Government, the World Bank and the European Investment Bank in arresting gully erosion in parts of the state.



Addressing journalists during an on-the-spot assessment visit to the gully erosion site at Iguosa Housing Estate, in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, the Task Team Leader 1, Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), World Bank Office, Nigeria, Dr. Amos Abu, said governor Obaseki and his team presented the devastating gully erosion as part of priority projects for which the administration wants the partners’ intervention.

Abu said: “We are here with the Federal Government team, NEWMAP and the European Investment Bank for on-the-spot assessment of the situation at Iguosa.”

He said the team has seen and assessed the situation and has full grasp of the urgency of the intervention needed.

He assured: “The job will be done but not in one day, and it will be according to international best practice to enable it stand the test of time. The proposed partnership between the World Bank and European Investment Bank will further give impetus to the implementation of the federal government’s erosion and watershed projects all over Nigeria especially in Edo State.”

Team Head of the European Investment Bank delegation to Edo State, Mr. Jaime Barragan, said the team which is led by the World Bank is visiting the gully erosion site so as to take leadership of the project and make it happen.

Barragan stressed the need for the community to be involved in ensuring the project is maintained.

According to Barragan, the project is being implemented nationwide involving 19 states of the country, adding that “Priorities are set depending on urgency and importance. It is the state that has the crucial role in putting forward the project and once it’s available, we will throw in our support.

The President, Association of Residents of Government Housing Estate, Iguosa, Prof. Franklin Ehigiator, expressed appreciation to governor Obaseki for attracting the World Bank and other partners to the gully erosion site, after promising to assist the community.

The team also inspected the erosion control project in Queen Ede and promised that the project will be designed by world class engineers to stand the test of time.

Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Environment and Sustainability, Mr. Emoedume Brai said before the World Bank’s intervention, other interventions carried out on the site in the past failed.