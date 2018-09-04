Gullies take over Calabar roads, citizens complain, angry

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR– RESIDENTS and motorists have angrily complained about potholes that have metamorphosed into gullies on major roads and streets of Calabar, capital of Cross River State, calling on Governor Ben Ayade to urgently address the nuisance.

NDV checks showed that though some remedial works were carried out late last year, on some of the major streets and roads in Calabar, many clusters in the metropolis have grown from bad to worse.

Currently, driving in the city is like moving through a deathtrap for what used to be just deep holes 16 months ago, from the suburbs to the Government Reservation Area, GRA, have turned into trenches.

From 800 potholes to over 1,600 gullies

NDV counted over 800 potholes on major roads, bypass and streets between Calabar Municipality and Calabar South Local Government areas some months back, but they have increased to more than 1,600 lately.

Drivers navigate street corners

Drivers now pass through street corners to get to their destinations. Worse hit areas and major roads include Airport Road in Calabar South, Queen Duke Street by Diamond Bank, Etim Edem Street, UCTH by UNICAL at Satellite Town, Edim Otop Street, Etagbor Road by UJIMCO Filling Station and Anijah Pharmacy, Atakpa Street, Mayne Avenue Road, by Webber, Marian Road, Palm Street and Ekpo.

Residents bemoan

Etubom Fredricks Asuquo, who resides at Airport Road, by Bassey Street, asserted: “People can no longer drive on this road freely like before, it has grown from potholes to gullies, if you drive on this road up to Civil Defence office, passers-by must push your car because you must certainly enter into a deep ditch.

“We are aware that Governor Ayade is doing his best but more needs to be done now. The rain cannot disturb such minor engineering works. The metropolis has lost touch of what it used to be with the presence of gullies almost on every major road and street,” he intoned.

Another resident, Mrs. Mary Uket, said the awkward situation has led to closure of many shops along the bad roads because many of the shop owners no longer make sales, following their inaccessibility.

“People prefer turning through Ikot Ansa to buy things from Ikot Ishie market, you can imagine the distance because vehicles hardly ply that route, and unless you are driving an SUV, you cannot comfortably pass on our road anymore lest your vehicle falls into a ditch,” she lamented.

We go to mechanic daily– Ekechukwu, taxi driver

A taxi driver, Mr. Obinna Ekechukwu told NDV: “You must work on your suspension, bow-joints, tierod and shock absorbers because you are entering different ditches, gullies almost on a daily basis, it is really affecting our vehicles and our business too, because if you remove maintenance from what you make, you have nothing left to feed your family.

“We maneuver and meander to carry some passengers to their destinations and if you do not know this place and you drive through it at night, you may end up in one of the ditches and if there is no one to help you push the vehicle out, then you must prepare to get a towing van to do it for you,” he asserted.

Jobless youths take advantage

Some jobless youths now see the potholes as an avenue to make quick money as they use the filling of such ditches as a means of survival.

One of the labouers, Magnus Akan, who spoke to our reporter at UCTH, by Satellite Town, said: “At the moment, filling of roads is an opportunity for me to put food on the table for my family.”

Remedial work by inhabitants not enough

In some areas, concerned inhabitants decided to fill the gullies with sand, but because of the rains, the effort only lasts for two to three days before being washed away by heavy downpour.