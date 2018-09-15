Groups slam PDP over no confidence vote on INEC

Some election observer groups in the country have slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum over the party’s passing of a vote-of-no confidence on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the coming 2019 elections.

The groups cautioned the governors to desist from what they described as ‘making careless and reckless statements capable of plunging the nation into unnecessary anxiety ahead of the 2019 general elections.’

In a statement signed by the Executive Director, Independent Service Delivery Monitoring Group (ISDMG), Dr. Chima Amadi; National Coordinator, Network on Police Reform in Nigeria (NOPRIN), Okechukwu Nwanguma and chairman, Partners for Electoral Reforms, Ezenwa Nwagwu., the groups described the statement by the PDP governors as an attempt to cause disaffection and create chaos not only during the forthcoming governorship election in Osun state but the 2019 General Elections.

The groups, however, said it passed a vote of confidence on INEC and its leadership, saying the Commission under Professor Mahmood Yakubu has shown in all the elections conducted to be transparent and has assured Nigerians of the readiness to continue to conduct credible, free and fair elections.

The statement reads partly,

“This highly speculative statement rigmaroled by mentioning the 16 billion Paris refund to Osun state which has no bearing whatsoever with INEC as a body or the INEC Chairman. This is a direct transaction between states and the federal government of which most of the PDP governors have benefited from or about to receive.

“One may ask, what particular role or roles has the INEC Chairman played that is to the detriment of the electoral process? This is speculative and is neither here nor there. This bland speculative statement should not be expected from any responsible leadership especially, a platform like the PDP Governors’ Forum.

‘It is infantile to accuse INEC of rigging elections in Osun, Ekiti and Rivers state. Since the Ekiti election is before the Tribunal, we shall make no comment about it. However, it is important to note that; The PDP won the majority of seats in the court-ordered re-run elections that was conducted in 34 constituencies in Rivers state. Was this rigged by INEC in favour of PDP?

“PDP won two bye-elections conducted by INEC in Osun state; apparently rigged by INEC in favour of PDP?

The Ife Central and Osun West Senatorial District elections conducted in 2015 by the Professor Mahmood led INEC was hailed by Fayose as credible, how come he has suddenly forgotten this? PDP and Fayose rolled out the drums to celebrate the election of Senator Adeleke; and suddenly, Fayose has forgotten.”

It stated further, “It is on record that Governor Fayose visited the INEC Headquarters uninvited and was granted audience by Professor Mahmood and other Commissioners where Governor Fayose was allowed to inspect INEC facilities preparatory to the Ekiti governorship election.

“Before this, Governor Fayose celebrated the credible conduct of the Anambra state Governorship election and commended the transparency and credibility of that election.