Group writes WAEC, NYSC, demands clarification over Adeleke, Adeosun certificate scandals

A group, SAYNO CAMPAIGN, has written to the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) and the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, over the alleged WAEC and NYSC certificate scandals involving the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun and the Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The group called for clarifications into the alleged scandals.

In a statement by its Co convener, Ezenwa Nwagwu, the group said it wrote to the bodies to present a certified true copy of the application letter and exemption certificate to ascertain whether or not there is a case of forgery or abuse of due process.

The statement reads thus:

“The media space has recently been awash by certificate scandals trailing some high-profile government officials, rather than getting clarification on the suspected cases of forgery, as with other cases of corruption, these allegations have been ignored and are gradually eroding the public space to the dumpsite of forgotten corruption cases.

Hence, Say No campaign through the legal instrument of the FOI Act, writes the relevant authorities to respond to the claims presented in the following cases highlighted herein.

The Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) scandal involving senator Ademola Adeleke, now a gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), is one of many, which must not be left to wither off for the fact that it insults the collective sensitivity and intelligence of the Nigerian people. Beyond that, if proven to be a case of forgery, it is a criminal offense that needs adequate prosecution.

The certificates (Secondary School Testimonial and SSCE Statement of Result) presented by Senator Ademola Adeleke, at the INEC screening for governorship candidate confirms a lot of discrepancies that need clarification in other not to suggest the obvious.

Besides the irregularities in school names, subjects registered for and the fact that all subjects, except one, were still pending as at July 2018 when the result was issued, for an examination written in 1981, the statement of result states that the examination sat for by Ademola Adeleke was an SSCE (Senior Secondary Certificate Examination) WAEC examination, while the testimonial, recorded that the same senator, Ademola Adeleke, sat for a ‘WASSCE’.

Besides the disparities in the two certificates presented, except WAEC says otherwise, in 1981 WAEC had not commenced an SSCE for the simple fact that there was no apparent distinction between junior and senior secondary schools, it was a grade/form one to five system that was in operation, hence, WAEC could not have conducted an SSCE for Senator Ademola Adeleke in 1981.

Similarly, the SSCE statement of result which was signed in July 2018 is bearing the same signature with the Testimonial that was issued and signed 31 years before (July 1981) by supposedly, the same person.

An official clarification is however, needed by WAEC to verify the authenticity of the result presented so as to register its stance for truth and support for the anticorruption movement of Nigeria.

In the same vein, the wave of allegations surrounding the authenticity of the NYSC exemption certificate presented by Kemi Adeosun, the country’s Minister of Finance, is quiet troubling and embarrassing, more so, that NYSC has in a conspiracy of silence, allowed it to fester.

As a campaign that frowns against all manner and antics of corruption, Say No Campaign has, as well, written the NYSC, by virtue of the FOI Act, to present a certified true copy of the application letter and exemption certificate to ascertain whether or not there is a case of forgery or abuse of due process.

The sensitivity of the positions occupied by these personalities in the society, demands that these cases should not be dismissed with a wave of the hand. Hence Say No Campaign, in its bid for transparency and accountability, and in other to resolve the confusion, have requested WAEC and NYSC, through the FOI Requests, to respond appropriately with certified true copies, that either authenticate or refute the certificates presented by these individuals.

This is to enable the cause of justice to thrive, deter impending criminalities and boost the anti-corruption fight led by this administration that purportedly has zero tolerance to corruption.

Say No Campaign is by this statement nudging WAEC and NYSC to comply with the provisions of the Act and expedite action on the request made in the interest of the campaign for credible leadership in the country.”