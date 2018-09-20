Group warns against politicising appointment of DG DSS

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – A support group for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria GOGAN has defended the president’s appointment of Mr Yusuf Magaji Bichi as the Director General, Department of State Service, DSS.

At a news conference Wednesday in Abuja, immediate-past deputy speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Mr. Ozoemena Donatus who is the National Secretary of the group said while critics of the appointment have focused on the tribe and religious beliefs of Mr Bichi, no one has been able to fault his professional capability and qualifications.

He said; “We have taken time to analyze all the criticisms against Mr Bichi’s appointment and we are worried to note that not one has questioned his qualification, pedigree and competence for the job. No one has questioned his integrity, patriotism and professionalism. All what the critics have against his appointment is the part of Nigeria he comes from. This is quite unfortunate”.

The group which has diverse membership including retired security personnel said its private investigations revealed that “Mr Bichi has been described by retired and serving security personnel as competent, capable and most suitable to return the service to professionalism and as a capable officer to reposition the service and serve the interests of the nation”.

GOGAN noted that the job of the nation’s spy chief is very sensitive and should be insulated from the larcenous politics of ethnicity, tribalism and religion. “This dangerous imputation of ethnic, tribal or religious bias in security related decisions portends great danger to the smooth workings and operations of the security agencies nay the stability of the country”.

It said a cursory inquisition into the previous appointments of the DGSS “readily exposes the mischief of these hallucinatory alarmists and hatemongers” as all presidents since 1999 had appointed people from their zones to head the service.