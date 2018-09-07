Group set to present APC Presidential Nomination Form to Buhari

…Says, Bello didn’t fund purchase of the forms

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The Nigerian Consolidation Ambassadors Network NCAN, the group which Wednesday purchased the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for President Muhammadu Buhari has said it has concluded arrangements to formally present the forms to the president.

In an interview Friday in Abuja, National Coordinator of the group, Barr. Sunusi Musa said they could not handover the documents to the president immediately after purchase as the president was then outside the country.

“The president is just back, so we have not yet presented the form to the president. We are in the process of sending it. We will send it to him”, he said.

The group also denied reports that it was being sponsored by the Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, saying it rallied its members and other pro-Buhari supporters to raise funds for the purchase of the forms.

“Let me say that as a person, I have never met Gov. Yahaya Bello. I do not know him personally and vice versa. Of course, it is possible for him to have known some members of our group in his state but NCAN as an association formed since August 2017 has never made any effort to meet with Gov. Yahaya Bello or any other governor to solicit for financial support. Probably, some people think that by the apparent closeness of Gov. Bello to President Buhari, the governor might have procured the form. Again, because some of the founding and prominent members of this group are from Kogi state, that might have informed such insinuation but I want to say that as at now, not a single government official has contributed a kobo to our purse. Certainly, no”, he explained.

Many pro-Buhari groups had reportedly lobbied to‎ be the ones to purchase the form for the president.