Group rallies support for Delta lawmaker’s re-election

By Perez Brisibe

AHEAD of the 2019 general elections, the League of Burutu Democrats has urged the people of Burutu and delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the area to re-elect the member representing Burutu Federal Constituency for the continued development of the area.

The group, in a statement by its Chairman and Publicity Secretary, Richard Tuedon and Ekenwan Akwagbe respectively, affirmed that, as a first term member of the National Assembly, the lawmaker deserves a second term following his highly commendable achievements in the House.

Highlighting his achievements in his first term in office, the group applauded Pondi for the establishment of the bill for the Nigerian Coastal Communities Protection and Development Agency, The Governance Evaluation Commission (Establishment) Bill 2018 amongst others.