Group lauds Oborevwori on philanthropy, scholarship awards

A political think-tank, the Delta 2019 Political Credibility Group, has commended the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, for redeeming his promise to award full scholarship to Chigozie Godstime, a minor who was brutalised in a shocking case of child abuse by his uncle and guardian, one Mr. Ifeanyi Akpa, sometime in June this year in Osubi town in Okpe Local Government Area.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday, in Warri, the group, through its spokesman, Comrade Michael Ediakugbe, lauded Oborevwori for “making a point of being a politician worthy of trust in an era when broken promises on the part of individual politicians and even entire political parties have more or less become a norm.”

According to the group: “for this innocent young child, heinously maltreated by his own uncle to be sent to Jesus Hominum Salvator High School Orerokpe, a school with boarding facilities and indeed one of the most highbrow schools in the constituency, on full Scholarship from Sheriff Oborevwori Foundation is a testament to the fact that all is not lost in our fledgling democracy and that good and conscientious politicians can still be found amongst us.”

While commending Oborevwori on his scholarship award for brilliant and indigent Okpe students, the group applauded the Delta Speaker for reserving certain slots “for non-indigenes in his constituency in order to give them a sense of belonging amongst their host communities.”

According to the group: “we consider it most laudable that Okpe students are set to benefit tremendously from the public-spiritedness of their Honourable Member in the Delta State House of Assembly and we equally applaud Chief Oborevwori for extending the kind gesture to some of the non-indigenes in Okpe as a demonstration of the time hallowed welcoming and accommodating disposition of the ancient and noble Okpe people which are qualities for which they have become famous far and wide.”

Citing the Delta Speaker for “his praiseworthy captainship of the state’s legislature with sterling decorum and adherence to democratic norms and parliamentary values”, the group commended the Oborevwori-led Assembly for “affording the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration, the legislative support necessary for robustly delivering on its mandate to the good people of Delta.”

It said: “Sheriff has demonstrated his preparedness for public service by his incontestable public-spirited disposition and commitment to the welfare of his people, thus solidifying his political credibility and enhancing his electability.”

While commending Oborevwori for “striving to attract projects and development to Okpe state constituency,” the group urged the electorate in Okpe to support the Speaker for a second term as their legislator, noting that “a return of Oborevwori to the House would consolidate on gains made so far while further increasing the profile of Okpe within Delta as the constituency of the number three citizen of the state.”