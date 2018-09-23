Group drums support for Okowa’s re-election

An Urhobo socio/political group, Urhobo Political Eagles Network, UPEN, has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, just as it stated that the All Progressives Congress,APC, agenda to take over Delta State in 2019 is impossible.

UPEN in a statement signed by Comrade Goodluck Atibaka, National Chairman; Comrade Johnmaat Onoyivwaka, National Leader; Engr. Godwin Erhianor, General Secretary; Mrs. Rosemary Abude,Woman Leader, and Felix Edema Akpor , Delta Central Coordinator, at the Effurun residence of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain,Chief Andi Kayoma Osawota, made available to the press explained that the confidence vote was passed on the governor due to his laudable achievements in all sectors of the economy across the state.

While urging the Urhobos to key into the developmental programmes of the governor, the statement urged the Urhobo nation in Delta Central and South to support and vote Governor Okowa for continuity in 2019 so that the Urhobo will continue to benefit from the dividends of democracy as promised by the governor and also be part of the success story of Governor Okowa’s administration.

The statement also applauded the decision of the leadership of three PDP senatorial districts in endorsing Governor Okowa as the sole candidate of the party in 2019, maintaining that he has done well to deserve the endorsement.

They also noted that the APC agenda of taking Delta State from PDP in 2019 is impossible as ” Governor Okowa is a prudent manager who has achieved a lot for Deltans out of the scarce resources. His laudable achievements would earn him a second tenure.”

The statement also noted that the successful town hall meetings of Governor Okowa across the 25 local government areas of the state has endeared him to the hearts of Deltans.