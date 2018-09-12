Group demands release of Africa’s oldest prisoner, Egbunuche

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—AN anti-graft organisation, Global Society for Anti Corruption, GSAC, has demanded for the unconditional and immediate parole of Africa’s oldest prisoner, Pa Celestine Egbunuche, who turned 100 years in Enugu Maximum Prison, last month.

Egbunuche, who turned 100 years has been serving prison sentence for over 17 years after being convicted of murder in Imo state following the slump and death of someone he had land dispute with.

The group in a letter to Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state prayed the chief executive to grant state pardon to the centenerian, arguing that in other climes, prisoners of 65 years were granted state pardon.

GSAC President, Franklin Ezeona in his letter to Governor Okorocha said that Pa Egbunuche, who hails from Akokwa in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo state, has been on death row for over 17 years with his surviving son and another 87-year-old relation, after somebody slumped and died in the course of dispute over a piece of land.

He turned 100 on August 4, 2018, in solitary confinement in the Enugu Maximum Prison.

“Our last inquiry indicated that the health condition of the centenarian who has been suffering from diabetes for years, nose-dived shortly after his last birthday and to worsen the case, he may soon lose his sight. He is currently incapacitated and passes faeces and urine at will on his clothes,” said Ezeona.