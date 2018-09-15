Group calls for prosecution of govt. officials misappropriating IDP fund

An NGO, Voice from the East (VEAST), has urged states and Federal Governments to prosecute government officials that misappropriate funds meant for upkeep of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP).

The Convener of VEAST, Comrade Kindness Jonah, said this in a statement issued in Enugu on Saturday.

Jonah pointed out that such action would serve as deterrent to other people that wanted to take advantage of the vulnerable in the society.

He noted that VEAST had critically evaluated the prevalent negative human living condition as well as human right abuses ongoing in IDP camps located in parts of Northern Nigeria.

“Besides, the conditions of living in the IDP camps are such that any category of disease can be contracted at any given time.

“One wonders where the monies being channeled for the upkeep of these inmates ‘swim’ to.

“The spate of corruption in Nigeria has made such societal discourse like IDP camps highly attractive to dupes in the guise of government officials lurking around such places for financial grab-mania.

“The group is calling on both the state and Federal Governments to immediately send inmates of IDP camps back to their homes to continue their lives,’’ he said.

The convener enjoined Federal Government to deplore more security personnel in the respective communities of the IDPs to ensure permanent security presence at all times in these places. (NAN)