Group backs Onowakpo-Thomas for House of Reps

By Gab Ejuwa

Delta Plus Group has urged Isoko indigenes to reciprocate the good works of Mr. Joel Onowakpo-Thomas as a former Transition Committee Chairman of Isoko South Local Government Area and former Chairman of Delta State Board of Internal Revenue by voting for him in 2019.

The group, which took its campaign train to various quarters in the two Isoko Local Government areas of the state, said it was imperative to vote Onowakpo-Thomas for him to continue with his development plans in the constituency.

The group’s Chairman, Mr. Amos Iwary, said: “Onowakpo-Thomas has good plans for Isoko people and he is the only one that can unseat the present occupant of Isoko Federal constituency seat in the green chambers, because he is loved by the electorate.

“We know it is only the people that have power to enthrone any government, which is why we are asking the people to give their support to Onowakpo-Thomas for better and accountable representation in 2019.”