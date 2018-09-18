Group advocates issuance of safety certificates to check casualties at construction sites

By Kingsley Adgboye

Against the backdrop of frequent cases of casualties being recorded at construction sites across the country, Building Collapse Prevention Guild, BCPG, has advocated issuance of safety certificates to building projects believed to have met safety standard in order to curb the menace.

The Lagos State chapter of BCPG at a one-day safety workshop for artisans in the building industry which was organised in collaboration with the Lagos State Safety Commission at the weekend, said the cases of casualties at construction sites had become too worrisome, hence, the need for the one-day sensitisation workshop.

The state chairman of BCPG, Solomon Ogunseye, an architect, said in his welcome address that members of the body were worried about the frequency of casualties at construction sites, appealing to Lagos State Government to commence issuance of safety certificates on building projects in the state as a way of curbing the disturbing menace.

Ogunseye who disclosed that the workshop was to sensitise artisans on some safety and health rules on sites so that they would be able to make their monies and go back to their families alive, said the idea behind the workshop was to ensure that all professionals who are artisans such as carpenters, welders, concrete casters, block moulders, plumbers and the host of them, were given safety tips on site.

According to him: “Artisans don’t know anything about insurance, which is why we are bringing in insurance experts from Ensure Insurance Company to talk to them on the All-Risk insurance to be done by them or the owners of projects. You can even see some people walk about barefooted at construction sites, making them vulnerable to nail piercing and tetanus. How about the safety helmets? You discover that a good number of them don’t like using safety helmets at sites, which makes them vulnerable to head injury should anything fall on them.”

He frowned at a situation where bamboo scaffoldings that have been outlawed by the Lagos State Government is still being used at construction sites, and artisans, out of desperation to make a living, climb them and fall off to the ground.

Remarking on the collaboration with BCPG, Hakeem Dickson, Director- General, Lagos Safety Commission, said: “If anything happens in Lagos State, the government and people of the state are directly affected, hence the collaboration,” pointing out that “it is not about politics but about making a living and going back home safe and healthy.”

Explaining that the workshop was about sensitisation, advocacy, training and giving back to the artisans, the DG asked, “In any building that collapses, how many engineers die? None. How many architects die? None, the owner of the building does not die. But you have the artisans dying. Now, it is no more death for them, no more accidents or injuries.

“They should understand that they need to be kitted in terms of the helmets they put on their heads and the safety booths. They should listen to us and do what we ask them to do,” Dickson noted.

While lauding the efforts of the organisers of the workshop, Paul Tunde Oluwabiyi, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, who represented the Commissioner in the Ministry, lamented that anybody in the Lagos civil service who was not present at the workshop, had missed a lot.

In his remarks, Kunle Awobodu, First Vice-President, Nigeria Institute of Building, NIOB, and the immediate past president of BCPG, disclosed that most of the construction companies invest a lot in buying Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, for workers but that they feel uncomfortable using them.

Some, he said, rather believe in what is called “African insurance”, but that BCPG members will keep persuading them on the usage of the PPE and while advising contractors and developers not to tolerate a situation where workers on their sites will not make use of the PPE.“Any artisan that refuses to kit up should be sent out of the site. Meanwhile, we will keep educating them”, Awobodu stated.

Ajani Olalekan, an engineer, and General Manager, Lagos Materials Testing Laboratory, who took participants through the imperatives of material testing in building construction, explained that there are tests to be performed, before, during and after construction and that there are standards for each material to be used in every construction, stressing that all stakeholders must adhere to the code of standards.