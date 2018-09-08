Groceries storage tips to help your food last longer

It’s very easy to forget about your groceries until the smell consumes your kitchen, but here’s the good news is that knowing how to store them properly isn’t rocket science. Not only does proper food storage prevent unnecessary waste, but it also lessens your grocery bill and minimises the risk of a contracting a food-borne illness. Jumia, Nigeria’s No.1 shopping destination, highlights ways you can preserve food to ensure their durability.

Know where to store fruits and vegetables

Not all fruits and veggies need to live in the fridge. Avocados, citrus, bananas, pears, peaches, onions, tomatoes, and potatoes can all be stored at room temperature or in a cool pantry. But don’t store onions and potatoes together.

Wrap your greens in paper towels

To prevent slimy residue from accumulating in your bag of lettuce, spinach, or other leafy greens, stick paper towels inside to soak up excess moisture. You can do the same with leftover salad greens in food storage containers.

Use plastic wrap on bananas

Cover the crown of a bunch of bananas in plastic wrap to slow the release of ethylene gas. This will prevent them from ripening too quickly if you’re not going to use the whole bunch right away.

Soak berries in vinegar

If you don’t eat all the berries, quick soak in a three-parts water, one-part vinegar solution will kill bacteria and prevent moulding. Rinse the berries thoroughly then pat dry once you’re done.

Store grains in air-tight containers

Buying in bulk is a great way to save money when grocery shopping, but you want to store it correctly so the extra food doesn’t go to waste. If you buy grains in bulk, be sure to transfer them to an airtight container to maintain freshness, as well as keep bugs away. Go a step further and label your containers with the purchase dates so you know how long you’ve had your grains.

Double-check your fridge’s temperature

Finally, after you’ve wrapped and placed all your perishables in the refrigerator, be sure that it’s set at the right temperature. Make sure your fridge thermometer is working correctly to prevent spoilage and reduce the risk of food-borne illness. The temperature should be set to at least 40 degrees Fahrenheit or a few degrees lower.