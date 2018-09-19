Greensprings emphasizes role of Sports in academics

By Dayo Adesulu

It’s said that by playing sports, many students learn the importance of hard work, perseverance and the importance of grasping opportunities.

Academic learning and sports complement each other, but it is often overlooked a lot by parents and institutions.

Over the years, experts in the educational field have come to identify the critical importance of sports, games and recreation in the learning process.

Braddock, research director of the University of Miami’s Center on sport in society, researched on the impact of sports in learning. In his finding, students who participate in sports appear to perform academically well than their counterparts.

“Sports require teamwork in the pursuit of mutual goals to achieve success. With sports, young people learn to recognize and value the unique and important contributions of their diverse teammates.” says Braddock

Greensprings is one institution that is big on sports. Their approach to education is one that incorporates sports into their educational framework.

Sport is essential to learning as it teaches children life skills like teamwork, leadership and patience; says Mrs. Famiyude, Elementary school principal, Anthony Campus, Greensprings School.

She said: ”An in-depth look at our sporting timetable during every school year only reveals the emphasis we place on sports as a fundamental part of our educational structure.

”We understand the importance of sports and physical education in the psychological and physiological development of our children and this is why as a school, our students have their PE lessons 2 times a week.

”Greensprings Schools organises several events tied to sport activities during the school year. Some of which include basketball clinic, sports day and Greensprings Kanu Football Camp (GKFC) which is held in April every year.

”Our dedication to developing our students in this key area has led to our emergence as champions in various competitions. In 2016, our football team emerged national champions at the GTBank masters cup and the Nottingham cup in the United Kingdom.

The Greensprings Kanu Football Camp has also produced 9 scholars till date some of which are part of the Nigeria under 15 and Under 17 teams.”