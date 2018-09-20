Grassroots governance, best for devt—Salis

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Lagos State Alliance for Democracy, AD, governorship candidate, High Chief Owolabi Salis, has said grassroots governance is the best, if any society is to experience real development, adding that it is a system for which he has a blueprint and tools depository book to execute in Lagos.

Owolabi spoke, yesterday, at the graduation of over 300 beneficiaries of Lagos Youth Skill Acquisition three-month training and empowerment programme he sponsored on the platform of Rescue Lagos Team, a coalition of over 24 opposition political parties, in Surulere, Lagos.

According to Owolabi, a New York-based legal practitioner, who said godfatherism thrives on the people’s poverty, “exposing the grassroots to modern technology for local growth is the way to go.

“Nigerians have the content, it is the finishing and packaging that is lacking. This is why I am preaching grassroots governance and economy.

“I am wearing shoes and clothes made by one of the beneficiaries of this training scheme, which has benefited over 48,000 Lagosians. They are the best wears I have ever used. Tomorrow, 780 will graduate at Ikotun, then 500 at Imota and so on.

“I have a blueprint and a tools depository book for grassroots governance; I call it tuning system. I encourage more youths to enroll for the building and road construction skill acquisition.

“The elites and politicians must also patronise made-in-Nigeria. It will boost the economy from grassroots.”

Earlier, Coordinator of the event, and AD’s House of Representatives candidate, Mrs Abiola Afolabi-Ada, said: “No leader can claim to be developing a nation without developing the people. This is why High Chief Owolabi sponsorship of this programme is true leadership.”

One of the beneficiaries, Raji Idowu, said she is privileged and grateful, adding that she can now go out and make a change for herself and the society at large.