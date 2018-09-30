Grant congratulates Joshua for defeating Povetkin

By John Egbokhan

Boxing buff, Bernie Grant has congratulated IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO unified champion Anthony Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs) over his recent victory over Russian pugilist, Alexande Povetkin.

The well-travelled Grant, who has been commentating on international boxing for the last three decades, watched last Saturday’s showdown in Wembley, and saw Joshua stop mandatory challenger Povetkin in the seventh round.

In his post-fight reaction, Grant, hailed Joshua for keeping his unblemished fight record intact. ‘’I want to congratulate my Nigerian brother AJ on his well earned victory over Povetkin. I was expecting Joshua to win, given his height advantage and better fighting techniques when placed against the Russian fighter. But nonetheless, nothing is cast in stone, so Joshua deserves my commendations for rising to the occasion and stopping Povetkin in the seventh round’’, said Grant.

Grant however wants Joshua to raise his game to an all-time best level if he is to become the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion in the world in the nearest future.

‘’I urge Joshua to up his game by plugging the loopholes and perfecting his art before meeting any of the current three big bad boys, like Wilder, Tyson Fury and Dilian Whyte.

‘’ Povetkin is not in AJ’s class, but yet Povetkin hurt him in the early rounds, before AJ bounced back and finished him off with a KO. AJ has what it takes to be the greatest, but he needs to keep improving in some areas’’, added Grant.