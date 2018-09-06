Grace Schools partners Canadian varsity in admission programme

By Oghenefego Obaebor

Grace Schools, Gbagada has partnered Loyalist College of Applied Art and Technology, Ontario, Canada to enhance the chances of Nigerian students seeking opportunities to study professional courses abroad at a reduced cost.

The school administrator, Mrs. Iyiola Olatokunbo Edun who disclosed this in Lagos during a media chat said the collaboration involves setting up a mini campus in Nigeria for the first year students of the institution.

‘’Successful students from the country will not proceed to Canada for the first year courses but undergo the same programmes and examinations in Nigeria,’’ she said.

She explained that what informed the school’s decision to partner with the institution was the fact that many students in the country could not get the courses they yearn to study.

According to her, while many qualified students aspire to study Medicine, they end up studying Biochemistry or Microbiology.

In the partnership, she reiterated that the programme will create an opportunity for qualified students to study what they like and get qualifications that would make them ready for the 21st Century workplace.

With the agreement, she explained that Grace Schools would serve as a representative of the institution in the country and carry out educational activities on their behalf for first year students.

‘’While most courses on offer at the institution are of three years duration, successful students would spend a year in Nigeria and the rest in Canada,’’ she added.

The Administrator who described this as goodnews for parents, added that paying school fees would be much cheaper than in other institutions abroad.

Edun revealed that tuition fee for the institution including accommodation is 15,000 Canadian dollars which is less than the US dollars.

Her words: “For the intake into the first year programme in the country, the tuition would be about half of the one charged in Canada due to reduced cost.

“I know a lot of parents who want their children to go to school abroad, but are finding it difficult because for the average courses in England, you need at leat £20,000. If you are doing medicine, you need between £35,000 and £45, 000. This Canada University is a cheaper alternative.

The Loyalist College will be regulating all examinations on campus, including curriculum.

‘’The students would be writing exams as if they are in Ontario. This is a new innovation”.

Edun said the school decided to partner with the institution after a visit to ten Canadian universities in 2017 in which Loyalist College was outstanding with top-notch facilities.

‘’The institution mainly focus on professional degrees and courses relevant to the twentieth first century such as computer based courses, engineering,and medicine.

Edun, however noted that the programme is slated to kick-off in September, 2019 at a ceremony the Canada High Commissioner in Nigeria is expected to attend, adding, the admission requirements is SSCE results.