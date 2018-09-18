Governor’s Aide, Ehiwario debunks alleged arrest rumour

The Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Students’ Affairs, Tuesday, debunked rumour making the rounds that he was allegedly arrested by Police after they found an AK-47 riffle, describing the report as unfounded.

Ehiwario, in a statement signed by his Personal Assistant, Comrade Ike Okocha, stated : “The attention of the Special Assistant on student affairs to the Executive Governor of Delta State, Comr. Ehiwario Jerry, has been drawn to an online publication that the SA was arrested by Police in Warri after an AK-47 riffle allegedly found with him.

” Desperation has become the hallmark of some attention seeking entities whose major agenda is to seek cheap popularity, blackmail as well as seek the quick downfall of a fellow man.

” We have recently noticed some desperate and pitiful media attacks against Comr. Jerry Ehiwario, the Special Assistant on Student Affairs to the Governor of Delta State. Some of these piece are so fanciful, pathetic and delusional, it would have been best to save mental energy for more worthy ventures than dissipate efforts on refutals, but we believe that if they could afford to concoct fictive apparitions and lie so brazenly, it wouldn’t take from us so much to represent the truth.

” The above titled story is pretty laughable and better left in the court of public opinion. Ordinarily, we would not have wished to join issues with the writer or sponsors of the publication, but we have a responsibility as a public officer to set the records straight for our students/followers, friends and families, in the defence of the truth in case of future references.

“To say the least, the news did not only grossly misinform unsuspecting public; it also portrays traces of campaign of calumny by some mercenary hirelings hell bent on destroying the image of the hardworking special assistant, for covetous reasons best known to them.

“Having read with keen interest the completely self-serving spirited attempt to assassinate the character of the special assistant on students affairs to the Governor of the state, Comr. Jerry Ehiwario and that of the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Mustafa, it has become imperative and timely that a rejoinder is written to state the fact clearly.

” From the Office of the Special Assistant on Students’ Affairs to the Governor of Delta State, “We wish to state here categorically and emphatically that though on the said day, Comr. Jerry Ehiwario was at ‘B’ Division Police Station, Warri, but was never arrested for or was in possession of any AK-47 gun, as stated by the writer/sponsors of the story.”

“It is equally not a hidden fact that on the said day, September 15, 2018, the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, had slated their Joint Campus Committee, JCC, Delta State election at Dom Domingo’s College, Warri and in his usual and effective way of discharging his duties, had arrived the venue to observe the election when all of a sudden, men of the Nigeria Police (FSARS operative) stormed the venue of the election and whisked some students away.

” And subsequent upon getting more information about the operation of the Police drove immediately with some student leaders to the ‘B’ Division Police Station, Warri, where he didn’t spend up to 10 minutes as he was informed that the arrested students had been relocated to Asaba.

” Having got wind of the information, he immediately went back to his vehicle in company of some students where he drove straight to Asaba as was even seen not more than 15 minutes later on Facebook live video shared by one of the students inside the vehicle.”

” Therefore, the pit of hell where the information that Comr. Jerry Ehiwario was arrested to ‘B’ Division Police Station, Warri for illegal possession of AK-47 rifle emanated from has remained a mystery which will be settled in the court of law between the office of the special assistant and whoever has a hand in such publication both on print or on social media as the office is in serious consultation with her lawyers.

” Furthermore, It is also worthy of note to state emphatically that no matter how connected you are with the high rankings in the nation, if found in illegal possession of fire arms such as AK-47 rifle to say the least, there’s no way your release can be secured in less than 10minutes or you seen on live video in midst of students driving to Asaba in less than 20 minutes after your said arrest.

” Therefore, it is rather unfortunate that the said writer or sponsor of such malicious information will amount to such cheap blackmail to deceive the unsuspecting public with a view to gaining cheap popularity and character assassination of the special assistant on student affairs to the governor, Comr. Jerry Ehiwario.”