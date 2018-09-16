Governance: Nigerian Christians are good complainants -Ohuabunwa

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – THE Church in Nigeria has been blamed for fueling bad governance in the nation as majority of 80million Christian population shy away from taking leadership and dwelling on complaining about the attendant effect.

Sir Godfrey Ohuabunwa raised the concern weekend in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, during a Public Presentation and Eminent Chapters Inauguration of the South South 4 District of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship, FGUMF, International Nigeria.

Emphasising the theme, ‘Strengthening Public Institutions’, Ohuabunwa said, “The church has not been able to go beyond the tripod of preach, pray and complain. Many ask if Christians can join unbelievers in our messy governments and its corrupt institutions.

“These people forget that Biblical Daniel changed the course of society by taking acting role in an evil government and using his Godly disposition to suppress the evil authority and ushered in a just and peaceful society.”

To steer Nigeria from corruption, mass poverty and killings, people of God, Ohuabunwa proffered that “Godly men”, not just anyone who calls himself Christian’ must take leaders in governance and be lawful in society.

“Christians must also be patriotic through honest payment of taxes, maintain public properties, take stand in public interest and be actively involved in selection of leadership and as well condemn public misconduct wherever it rears its head.”

Others discussants including FGBMF Nigeria President, Ifeanyi Odedo, Chioma Okpoechi and immediate past Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof. Barineme Fakae, all concurred that until men of honour seize every moment to chase away bad leadership and say no to the growing evil in the land, good governance would continue to elude the nation.