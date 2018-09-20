Gov. Lalong not defecting to PDP- Commissioner

Jos – Mr Yakubu Dati, Plateau Commissioner for Information and Communication has said that Gov. Simon Lalong is not planning to defect to Peoples Democraric Party (PDP).



Dati in a statement on Thursday in Jos said that Lalong has never at any point contemplated leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The attention of the Plateau State Government has been drawn to an alleged statement credited to an elder stateman, Amb. Yahaya Kwande, alluding that the Executive Governor of Plateau, Simon Bako Lalong may defect to the People’s Democratic Party.

“There is no truth in the statement and Gov. Lalong who is the sole candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries, has never contemplated nor discussed such disastrous proposition with anyone,” he said.

The commissioner said that the clarification became necessary so as not to mislead well meaning citizens who have expressed concern.

He called on the general public to dismiss the evil plot that exists only in the imagination of its promoters. (NAN)