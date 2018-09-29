Gov Emmanuel reshuffles cabinet, swears-in 4 Commissioners, 1 Special Adviser

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has sworn-in four commissioners and a Special Adviser into office with a minor cabinet reshuffle.

They include Honourable Uno Etim Uno, Prince Ukpong Akpabio and brother to Senator Godswill Akpabio, Mr. Udo Ekpenyong, Otuekong Raphael Bassey and Pastor Sunny Ibuot from Urueoffong /Oruko, Essien Udim, Ukanafun,Nsit Atai and Ikot Ekpene local government areas respectively.

The appointment of the new commissioners and Special Adviser into the state executive council as well as the posting to respective ministries and Bureau is coming one week after they were screened and ratified by the state House of Assembly.

According to a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem and made available to newsmen at the weekend, Prince Akpabio is posted as Commissioner for Investment, Commerce and Industry, Uno Etim Uno, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism and Otuekong Raphael Bassey Commissioner for Housing.

Also a former Commissioner who was sacked many months ago, Mr. Udo Ekpenyong was reassigned his old portfolio as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs while Pastor Sunny Ibuot is SA, Bureau of Political/Legislative Affairs and Water Resources.

By the minor reshuffle, Ekong Sampson who was SA on Political/Legislative Affairs and water resources is now the Commissioner for Economic Development, Labour & Manpower Planning, however, other cabinet members retained their portfolios.

According to the statement, Ministry of Housing is excised from Special Duties to stand on its own as a full fledged Ministry while a new Ministry of Special Duties and Avaition Development is created with Mr. Akan Okon still at the helms of Affairs.

“These appointment which takes immediate effect are part of continuous effort to rejig of the governance structure of Akwa Ibom state. Changes in the composition of the state executive council is sequel to the appointment of four new commissioners and one Special Adviser”, the SSG added